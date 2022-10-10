Brokers Offer Predictions for Enerplus Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.1 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.