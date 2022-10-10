Brokers Offer Predictions for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. DA Davidson currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HMST. B. Riley lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

HomeStreet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $534.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 175,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 17.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $722,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.