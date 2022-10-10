BRP Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BRP Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million.

BRP Group Price Performance

BRP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.46 on Monday. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -165.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at BRP Group

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin purchased 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BRP Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 561,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 114,030 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 478.6% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 305,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 252,433 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

