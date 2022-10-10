C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 231.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.10.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

