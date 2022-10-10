CACI International Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $17.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $17.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.15. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.20 per share.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.86.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $260.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.60. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in CACI International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

