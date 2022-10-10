Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target to C$3.00

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDP opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The company has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

