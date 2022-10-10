Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 98.7% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 41,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.4% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 21,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $160.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

