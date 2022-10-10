Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.00.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

