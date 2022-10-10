Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hess in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.74. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hess Stock Down 1.7 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

NYSE HES opened at $128.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.52. Hess has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $131.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.