CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 118 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,693 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $222.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.02 and its 200 day moving average is $221.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

