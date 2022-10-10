CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Workday by 23,072.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598,730 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Workday by 940.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 376,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 340,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $152.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

