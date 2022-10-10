CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $262.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.43 and its 200 day moving average is $329.01. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $260.99 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.93.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

