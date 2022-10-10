CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

