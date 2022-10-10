CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 982.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

