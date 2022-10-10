CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,117 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

