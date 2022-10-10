CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $121.37 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

