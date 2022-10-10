CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.39.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.