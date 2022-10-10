CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 209,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 12,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24,500.0% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $211.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

