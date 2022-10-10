CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average is $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

