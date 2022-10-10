CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $221,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 706 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 37.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.75.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $262.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.05 and a fifty-two week high of $435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.54.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

