CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $274,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
IUSG opened at $81.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.