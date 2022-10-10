CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $274,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $81.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

