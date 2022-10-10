CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Middleby by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $134.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.53. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

