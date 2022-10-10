CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,021,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,755,000 after acquiring an additional 46,696 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 36.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

