CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,487 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after acquiring an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,796,000.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $242.48 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

