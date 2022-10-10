CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $65.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.