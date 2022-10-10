CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,820,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.1% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 66.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.38.

MSCI stock opened at $419.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

