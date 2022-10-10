CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 219 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,092 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

