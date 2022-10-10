CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,304,000 after acquiring an additional 264,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $129.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

