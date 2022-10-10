CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $346.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.71 and a 200-day moving average of $333.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.27 and a 52-week high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

