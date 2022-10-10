CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 31.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.18.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $114.37 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

