CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,175,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nordson by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $215.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

