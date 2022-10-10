Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 357,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 260,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,419,000 after buying an additional 211,615 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $9.67 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.