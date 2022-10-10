Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2 %

SCHW opened at $74.31 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $3,246,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 750.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.