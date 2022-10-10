Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 505 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 41,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 39,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 43,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PFE opened at $42.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.