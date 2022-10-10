Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 10,525 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

