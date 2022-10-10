Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

