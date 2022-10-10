Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

