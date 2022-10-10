Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Chevron stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.