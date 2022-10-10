Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average is $159.13. The stock has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

