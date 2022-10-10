Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $20,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 69.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $288.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

