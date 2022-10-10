Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1,463.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,278 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 118,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,088,000 after acquiring an additional 214,318 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 228.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 313,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 217,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,510,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 185,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

CFG stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

