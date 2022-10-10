Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,492 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,492 ($18.03).
CBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.
LON:CBG opened at GBX 947 ($11.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,042.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,075.02. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 878.50 ($10.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,550 ($18.73).
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
