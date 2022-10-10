CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Financial Comparison

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CMC Materials and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.20 billion 4.14 -$68.58 million $3.82 45.47 Applied Materials $23.06 billion 3.08 $5.89 billion $7.48 11.04

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than CMC Materials. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMC Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials 8.85% 23.55% 9.97% Applied Materials 26.42% 56.68% 26.33%

Dividends

This table compares CMC Materials and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CMC Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CMC Materials pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CMC Materials has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Applied Materials has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Applied Materials is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of CMC Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CMC Materials and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 0 4 2 0 2.33 Applied Materials 0 7 17 0 2.71

CMC Materials presently has a consensus target price of $197.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $140.56, suggesting a potential upside of 70.17%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Volatility & Risk

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats CMC Materials on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMC Materials

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment develops, produces, and sells chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals; and develops and manufactures consumable products for cleaning advanced probe cards and test sockets. The Performance Materials segment provides pipeline and industrial materials comprising polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission, valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment; and routine and emergency maintenance services, as well as training services. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services; and engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.