Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.15.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

Insider Activity

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.35 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 1,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.05, for a total transaction of C$168,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,690,939.35.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

