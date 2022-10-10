Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.8 %

UNH opened at $504.85 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

