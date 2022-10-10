Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 111,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72. The stock has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $123.76 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

