Community Bank N.A. Acquires 1,875 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Invst LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

