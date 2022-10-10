Community Bank N.A. Buys 336 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $124.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $123.76 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

