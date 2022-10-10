Community Bank N.A. Has $5.23 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average of $159.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

