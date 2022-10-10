Comparing Innovid (NYSE:CTV) & Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Innovid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 12.43% 17.86% 10.18% Innovid N/A -1.09% -0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Electronic Arts and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Electronic Arts and Innovid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 6 12 0 2.67 Innovid 1 0 4 0 2.60

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus price target of $150.64, suggesting a potential upside of 23.16%. Innovid has a consensus price target of $6.54, suggesting a potential upside of 162.65%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and Innovid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $6.99 billion 4.86 $789.00 million $3.16 38.71 Innovid $90.29 million 3.64 -$11.47 million N/A N/A

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Innovid on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

